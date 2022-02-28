Nearly 850 St. Francis University students made one of the fall 2021 honors lists: president’s or dean’s, the Loretto campus reported over the weekend.
To achieve either list, St. Francis students “must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Emily Boring of New Florence (15944)
Olivia Fearer of Greensburg (15601)
Emma Ferlan of Ligonier (15658)
Olivia Metz of Greensburg (15601)
Sydney Sowers of New Florence (15944)
Laura Susick of Seward (15954)
Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Brenna Barnhart of Greensburg (15601)
Jenna Beitel of Saltsburg (15681)
Michelle Binder of Latrobe (15650)
Zachary Boote of Greensburg (15601)
Emily Brown of Acme (15610)
Alexis Cook of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Emma Fenton of Latrobe (15650)
Jason Geary of Latrobe (15650)
Kennedy Kokoski of Bolivar (15923)
Bryce Kurpiel of Ligonier (15658)
Daniel O’Hara of Latrobe (15650)
Stefano Petruccelli of Greensburg (15601)
Natalie Rodgers of Latrobe (15650)
Justin Sliwoski of Greensburg (15601)
Wylie Spiker of Ligonier (15658)
Ava Surgent of Ligonier (15658)
Kahla Sutherland of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Nora Tapper of Greensburg (15601)
Nathan Thompson of Seward (15954)
Matthew Tran of Blairsville (15717)
St. Francis is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. www.francis.edu
