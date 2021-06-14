More than 700 St. Francis University students made the spring 2021 president’s list or dean’s list, according to the Loretto campus.
To achieve either list, SFU students “must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
Mikenna Beattie, post-baccalaureate certification major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list
Olivia Fearer, health science OT (occupational therapy) major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list
Madalyn Harbaugh, health science PA (physician’s assistant) major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list
Stefano Petruccelli, management information systems major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list
Zachary Boote, communications major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list
Abigail Hutchins, health science PA major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list
Justin Sliwoski, health science PA major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list
Nora Tapper, biology major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list
Emily Weaver, health science OT major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list
Mia Capuzzi, health science PA major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list
Lily Currie, environmental engineering major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list
Rachel Garbeglio, biology major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list
Anna Parrish, health science OT major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list
Sarah Zylka, health science PA major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list
Bryce Kurpiel, health science PA major from Ligonier (15658), dean’s list
Giovanni Palmieri, cybersecurity major from Ligonier (15658), dean’s list
Alexis Cook, health science PA major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list
Nicole Klejka, nursing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list
Abby Zambruno, marketing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list
Kahla Sutherland, nursing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list
Jenna Beitel, engineering-general major from Saltsburg (15681), dean’s list
Mary Tran, health science PA major from Blairsville (15717), dean’s list
Matthew Tran, psychology major from Blairsville (15717), dean’s list
Brittney Edgar, health science OT major from New Florence (15944), president’s list
Emily Boring, political science major from New Florence (15944), dean’s list
Laura Susick, health science PA major from Seward (15954), president’s list
Nathan Thompson, biology major from Seward (15954), dean’s list
