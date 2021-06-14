More than 700 St. Francis University students made the spring 2021 president’s list or dean’s list, according to the Loretto campus.

To achieve either list, SFU students “must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”

Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:

Mikenna Beattie, post-baccalaureate certification major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list

Olivia Fearer, health science OT (occupational therapy) major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list

Madalyn Harbaugh, health science PA (physician’s assistant) major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list

Stefano Petruccelli, management information systems major from Greensburg (15601), president’s list

Zachary Boote, communications major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list

Abigail Hutchins, health science PA major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list

Justin Sliwoski, health science PA major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list

Nora Tapper, biology major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list

Emily Weaver, health science OT major from Greensburg (15601), dean’s list

Mia Capuzzi, health science PA major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list

Lily Currie, environmental engineering major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list

Rachel Garbeglio, biology major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list

Anna Parrish, health science OT major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list

Sarah Zylka, health science PA major from Latrobe (15650), dean’s list

Bryce Kurpiel, health science PA major from Ligonier (15658), dean’s list

Giovanni Palmieri, cybersecurity major from Ligonier (15658), dean’s list

Alexis Cook, health science PA major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list

Nicole Klejka, nursing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list

Abby Zambruno, marketing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), president’s list

Kahla Sutherland, nursing major from Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list

Jenna Beitel, engineering-general major from Saltsburg (15681), dean’s list

Mary Tran, health science PA major from Blairsville (15717), dean’s list

Matthew Tran, psychology major from Blairsville (15717), dean’s list

Brittney Edgar, health science OT major from New Florence (15944), president’s list

Emily Boring, political science major from New Florence (15944), dean’s list

Laura Susick, health science PA major from Seward (15954), president’s list

Nathan Thompson, biology major from Seward (15954), dean’s list

