St. Francis University offers “congratulations to the 753 students named to the spring 2023 president’s list or dean’s lists,” the Loretto campus announced Tuesday.
“To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 to 3.999 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
President’s List (4.000)Jordan Henehan of Greensburg, Health Science PA (physician’s assistant),
Isabella Oddo of Greensburg, CE-Early Childhood Education,
Stefano Petruccelli of Greensburg, Management Information Systems,
Delaney Quinn of Latrobe, Accounting,
Ava Surgent of Ligonier, Early Childhood-Special Education,
Laura Susick of Seward, Health Science PA,
Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant, Marketing.
Dean’s List (3.5-3.999)Megan Baker of Derry, Health Science PA,
Brenna Barnhart of Greensburg, Marketing,
Jenna Beitel of Saltsburg, Engineering-General,
Michelle Binder of Latrobe, Health Science PA,
Zachary Boote of Greensburg, Communications,
Emily Brown of Acme, Chemistry,
Emma Fenton of Latrobe, Health Science PA,
Jason Geary of Latrobe, Criminal Justice,
Cole Graham of Greensburg, Management,
Kennedy Kokoski of Bolivar, Chemistry,
Alexandra Lukon of Latrobe, Health Science OT (occupational therapy),
Olivia Metz of Greensburg, Health Science OT,
Daniel O’Hara of Latrobe, Cybersecurity,
Sydney Sowers of New Florence, Health Science PA,
Nora Tapper of Greensburg, Biology,
Alexis Thompson of Greensburg, Early Childhood-Special Education,
Meghan Zambruno of Mount Pleasant, Health Science PA,
St. Francis University is “the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.”
