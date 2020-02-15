More than 700 St. Francis University students made one of the fall 2019 honors lists: president’s or dean’s, the Loretto campus reported Thursday.
SFU students who receive an honors distinction “must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
Olivia Fearer, Greensburg, President’s
Madaline Johnston, Blairsville, President’s
Nora Tapper, Greensburg, President’s
Mikenna Beattie, Greensburg, Dean’s
Jenna Beitel, Saltsburg, Dean’s
Mia Capuzzi, Latrobe, Dean’s
Alexis Cook, Mount Pleasant, Dean’s
Brittney Edgar, New Florence, Dean’s
Ashley Fearer, Latrobe, Dean’s
Ian Greiner, Greensburg, Dean’s
Carly Hajjar, Seward, Dean’s
Madalyn Harbaugh, Greensburg, Dean’s
Jessica Havrilla, Latrobe, Dean’s
Abigail Hutchins, Greensburg, Dean’s
Sara Klinchock, Ligonier, Dean’s
Bryce Kurpiel, Ligonier, Dean’s
Eli Norman, Latrobe, Dean’s
Giovanni Palmieri, Ligonier, Dean’s
Maria Ridilla, Latrobe, Dean’s
Justin Sliwoski, Greensburg, Dean’s
Alexis Thompson, Greensburg, Dean’s
Meadow Uncapher, Mount Pleasant, Dean’s
Abigail Zambruno, Mount Pleasant, Dean’s
Sarah Zylka, Latrobe, Dean’s
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification purposes.
