St. Francis University, Loretto, this week announced it congratulates the 816 students named to the spring 2022 president’s list or dean’s list.
To achieve either honor, students “must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were recognized:
Olivia Fearer, Greensburg (15601), health science OT (occupational therapy) major, president’s list
Stefano Petruccelli, Greensburg (15601), management information systems major, president’s list
Laura Susick, Seward (15954), health science PA (physician’s assistant) major, president’s list
Matthew Tran, Blairsville (15717), psychology major, president’s list
Jenna Beitel, Saltsburg (15681), engineering-general major, dean’s list
Michelle Binder, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list
Zachary Boote, Greensburg (15601), communications major, dean’s list
Emily Brown, Acme (15610), biochemistry major, dean’s list
Alexis Cook, Mount Pleasant (15666), health science PA major, dean’s list
Emma Fenton, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list
Emma Ferlan, Ligonier (15658), biology major, dean’s list
Jason Geary, Latrobe (15650), criminal justice major, dean’s list
Kennedy Kokoski, Bolivar (15923), chemistry major, dean’s list
Bryce Kurpiel, Ligonier (15658), health science PA major, dean’s list
Olivia Metz, Greensburg (15601), health science OT major, dean’s list
Daniel O’Hara, Latrobe (15650), cybersecurity major, dean’s list
Natalie Rodgers, Latrobe (15650), health science OT major, dean’s list
Justin Sliwoski, Greensburg (15601), health science PA major, dean’s list
Sydney Sowers, New Florence (15944), health science PA major, dean’s list
Kahla Sutherland, Mount Pleasant (15666), nursing major, dean’s list
Nora Tapper, Greensburg (15601), biology major, dean’s list
Nathan Thompson, Seward (15954), biology major, dean’s list
Abby Zambruno, Mount Pleasant (15666), marketing major, dean’s list
Sarah Zylka, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list
St. Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.