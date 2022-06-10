St. Francis University, Loretto, this week announced it congratulates the 816 students named to the spring 2022 president’s list or dean’s list.

To achieve either honor, students “must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”

The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were recognized:

Olivia Fearer, Greensburg (15601), health science OT (occupational therapy) major, president’s list

Stefano Petruccelli, Greensburg (15601), management information systems major, president’s list

Laura Susick, Seward (15954), health science PA (physician’s assistant) major, president’s list

Matthew Tran, Blairsville (15717), psychology major, president’s list

Jenna Beitel, Saltsburg (15681), engineering-general major, dean’s list

Michelle Binder, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list

Zachary Boote, Greensburg (15601), communications major, dean’s list

Emily Brown, Acme (15610), biochemistry major, dean’s list

Alexis Cook, Mount Pleasant (15666), health science PA major, dean’s list

Emma Fenton, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list

Emma Ferlan, Ligonier (15658), biology major, dean’s list

Jason Geary, Latrobe (15650), criminal justice major, dean’s list

Kennedy Kokoski, Bolivar (15923), chemistry major, dean’s list

Bryce Kurpiel, Ligonier (15658), health science PA major, dean’s list

Olivia Metz, Greensburg (15601), health science OT major, dean’s list

Daniel O’Hara, Latrobe (15650), cybersecurity major, dean’s list

Natalie Rodgers, Latrobe (15650), health science OT major, dean’s list

Justin Sliwoski, Greensburg (15601), health science PA major, dean’s list

Sydney Sowers, New Florence (15944), health science PA major, dean’s list

Kahla Sutherland, Mount Pleasant (15666), nursing major, dean’s list

Nora Tapper, Greensburg (15601), biology major, dean’s list

Nathan Thompson, Seward (15954), biology major, dean’s list

Abby Zambruno, Mount Pleasant (15666), marketing major, dean’s list

Sarah Zylka, Latrobe (15650), health science PA major, dean’s list

St. Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.

