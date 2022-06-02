St. Francis University, Loretto, this week announced approximately 700 students received their degrees May 7-8, listing these graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, along with their majors and degrees:
Jenna Answine, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Emily Boring, New Florence — Political Science, Bachelor of Arts
Mia Capuzzi, Latrobe — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Alexis Cook, Mount Pleasant — Health Science Physician Assistant, Bachelor of Science
Brittney Edgar, New Florence — Occupational Therapy, Master
Olivia Fearer, Greensburg — Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science
Emma Ferlan, Ligonier — Biology, Bachelor of Science
Carly Hajjar, Seward — Physical Therapy, Doctorate
Madalyn Harbaugh, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Jessica Havrilla, Latrobe — Physical Therapy, Doctorate
Abigail Hutchins, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Victoria Mayo, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Hannah Pedder, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master
Kahla Sutherland, Mount Pleasant — Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Nathan Thompson, Seward — Biology, Bachelor of Science
Mary Tran, Blairsville — Health Science Physician Assistant, Bachelor of Science
Matthew Tran, Blairsville — Psychology, Bachelor of Arts
Emily Weaver, Greensburg — Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science
SFU is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the U.S.
