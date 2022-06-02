St. Francis University, Loretto, this week announced approximately 700 students received their degrees May 7-8, listing these graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, along with their majors and degrees:

Jenna Answine, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Emily Boring, New Florence — Political Science, Bachelor of Arts

Mia Capuzzi, Latrobe — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Alexis Cook, Mount Pleasant — Health Science Physician Assistant, Bachelor of Science

Brittney Edgar, New Florence — Occupational Therapy, Master

Olivia Fearer, Greensburg — Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science

Emma Ferlan, Ligonier — Biology, Bachelor of Science

Carly Hajjar, Seward — Physical Therapy, Doctorate

Madalyn Harbaugh, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Jessica Havrilla, Latrobe — Physical Therapy, Doctorate

Abigail Hutchins, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Victoria Mayo, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Hannah Pedder, Greensburg — Physician Assistant Science, Master

Kahla Sutherland, Mount Pleasant — Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Nathan Thompson, Seward — Biology, Bachelor of Science

Mary Tran, Blairsville — Health Science Physician Assistant, Bachelor of Science

Matthew Tran, Blairsville — Psychology, Bachelor of Arts

Emily Weaver, Greensburg — Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science

SFU is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the U.S.

