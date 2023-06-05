Slippery Rock University over the weekend announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The SRU dean’s list consists of “undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.”
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have made the Slippery Rock dean’s list:
Anastasia Ackerman of Greensburg,
Zachary Artley of Blairsville,
Isabella Bearer of Latrobe,
Aaron Bentz of Greensburg,
Joshua Blend of Greensburg,
Paige Burkett of New Florence,
Briana Carr of Greensburg,
Brieana Cassidy of Blairsville,
Lindsey Cole of Greensburg,
Ryan Cross of Greensburg,
Nico DeCaro of Greensburg,
Dominic DeLuca of Derry,
Skyler DeMalta of Latrobe,
Angela Deyarmin of Blairsville,
Riley Edmundson of Saltsburg,
Hunter Eperesi of Greensburg,
Aiden Eury of Ligonier,
Hannah Gentilo of Latrobe,
Brittany Harshell of Latrobe,
Caleb Harskowitch of Greensburg,
Matthew Hogan of Greensburg,
Roni Kaufman of New Alexandria,
Paul Koontz of Derry,
Siera Koroly of Greensburg,
Timaia Lewis of Greensburg,
Julia Ludwig of Latrobe,
Mia Lynn of Ligonier,
Gianna Mele-Madigan of Greensburg,
Madeline Melodia of Greensburg,
Alexander Murphy of Derry,
Madison Murtland of New Alexandria,
Megan Nassif of Greensburg,
Ava Nemchik of Latrobe,
Haylee Oates of Ligonier,
Jacob Onoffrey of Greensburg,
Sydney Patrick of Greensburg,
Riley Payne of New Florence,
Krista Polanofsky of Mount Pleasant,
Rachel Ridilla of Latrobe,
Emily Ross of Greensburg,
Tyler Ross of Greensburg,
Marie Scarpa of Greensburg,
Avery Schaeffer of Greensburg,
Kenneth Shea of Greensburg,
Michael Shoemaker of Latrobe,
Ansley Simmen of Greensburg,
Kylie Sliva of Derry,
Onreey Stewart of Blairsville,
Josiah Stouffer of New Alexandria,
Isabella Vargulish of Ligonier,
Nicholas Wile of Greensburg and
Ali Wineman of Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.