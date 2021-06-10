Slippery Rock University this week announced the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area attained its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester:
Thomas Abraham from Greensburg.
Kaylee Angus from Latrobe.
Sebastian Anthony from Latrobe.
Isabella Bearer from Latrobe.
Charlie Belavic from Greensburg.
Joshua Blend from Greensburg.
Alexis Boring from Blairsville.
Myrna Breegle from Ligonier.
Brendan Bugala from Latrobe.
Christopher Butz from Acme.
Briana Carr from Greensburg.
Gia DeCario from New Derry.
Samantha Detore from Derry.
Angela Deyarmin from Blairsville.
Elizabeth Diaz from Latrobe.
Riley Edmundson from Saltsburg.
Aiden Eury from Latrobe.
Kerry Fagan from Greensburg.
Taylor Falbo from Greensburg.
Kylie Fenstermacher from Greensburg.
Isabel Fernando from Seward.
Hope Gettemy from Greensburg.
Caleb Harskowitch from Greensburg.
Jordan Higgs from Greensburg.
Jordan Hill from Greensburg.
Melody Hull from New Florence.
Brenden Lewis from Greensburg.
Mia Lynn from Ligonier.
Gianna Mele-Madigan from Greensburg.
Delaney Miletics from Greensburg.
Zachary Mollick from Greensburg.
Gerard Moore from Blairsville.
Alexander Murphy from Derry.
Madison Murtland from New Alexandria.
Camille Napoleon from Mount Pleasant.
Megan Nassif from Greensburg.
Marli Nicol from Latrobe.
Noah Novak from Greensburg.
Casey O'Connor from Stahlstown.
Elizabeth O'Neal from Greensburg.
Gabrielle Oldenburg from Latrobe.
Sydney Patrick from Greensburg.
Tyler Ramer from Greensburg.
Tyler Ross from Greensburg.
Marie Scarpa from Greensburg.
Kylie Sliva from Derry.
Onreey Stewart from Blairsville.
Josiah Stouffer from New Alexandria.
Sydney Tressler from New Alexandria.
Riley Watson from Derry.
Amanda White from Greensburg.
The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned "an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits."
