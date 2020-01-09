Slippery Rock University Tuesday announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned “an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits”
The following are SRU students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who made the fall dean’s list:
Thomas Abraham from Greensburg.
Kaylee Angus from Latrobe.
Alexa Arcuri from Greensburg.
Charlie Belavic from Greensburg.
Lyndee Bialecki from Greensburg.
Naomi Blackburn from Greensburg.
Alexis Boring from Blairsville.
Briana Carr from Greensburg.
Gia DeCario from New Derry.
Samantha Detore from Derry.
Brooklyn Di Lello from Greensburg.
Angela DiOrio from Greensburg.
Nicole Dunlop from Latrobe.
Katherine Enos from Derry.
Aiden Eury from Latrobe.
Taylor Falbo from Greensburg.
Rebecca Hartman of Mount Pleasant.
Jordan Higgs from Greensburg.
Melanie Hook from Greensburg.
Melody Hull from New Florence.
Katherine Leonard from Greensburg.
John Leonard from Latrobe.
Clarissa Luker from Blairsville.
Mia Lynn from Ligonier.
Hope McAdams from New Derry.
Zachary Mollick from Greensburg.
Camille Napoleon of Mount Pleasant.
Colton Nemcheck from Latrobe.
Marli Nicol from Latrobe.
Noah Novak from Greensburg.
Elizabeth O’Neal from Greensburg.
Andrew Polechko of Mount Pleasant.
Megan Price from Greensburg.
Tyler Ramer from Greensburg.
Luke Rosendale from Greensburg.
Shayla Shank from Hostetter.
Emily Small from Blairsville.
Anthony Stango from Greensburg.
Josiah Stouffer from New Alexandria.
Megan Stouffer from New Alexandria.
Ian Swartz from Greensburg.
Emily Thompson from Latrobe.
Riley Watson from Derry.
Amanda White from Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.