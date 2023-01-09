Slippery Rock University, Butler County, Friday announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned “an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.”
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the Slippery Rock dean’s list:
Anastasia Ackerman of Greensburg.
Madelyn Amond of Greensburg.
Zachary Artley of Blairsville.
Aaron Bentz of Greensburg.
Joshua Blend of Greensburg.
Myrna Breegle of Ligonier.
Briana Carr of Greensburg.
Brieana Cassidy of Blairsville.
Lindsey Cole of Greensburg.
Nico DeCaro of Greensburg.
Dominic DeLuca of Derry.
Angela Deyarmin of Blairsville.
Riley Edmundson of Saltsburg.
Hunter Eperesi of Greensburg.
Aiden Eury of Ligonier.
Hannah Gentilo of Latrobe.
Caleb Harskowitch of Greensburg.
Matthew Hogan of Greensburg.
Micheline Jablunovsky of Ligonier.
Roni Kaufman of New Alexandria.
Paul Koontz of Derry.
Siera Koroly of Greensburg.
Dante Lampkin of Greensburg.
Mia Lynn of Ligonier.
Kylie Malis of Greensburg.
Gianna Mele-Madigan of Greensburg.
Madeline Melodia of Greensburg.
Alexander Murphy of Derry.
Madison Murtland of New Alexandria.
Camille Napoleon of Mount Pleasant.
Megan Nassif of Greensburg.
Haylee Oates of Ligonier.
Jacob Onoffrey of Greensburg.
Sydney Patrick of Greensburg.
Riley Payne of New Florence.
Rachel Ridilla of Latrobe.
Tyler Ross of Greensburg.
Emily Ross of Greensburg.
Marie Scarpa of Greensburg.
Avery Schaeffer of Greensburg.
Marisa Sharp of New Alexandria.
Kenneth Shea of Greensburg.
Kaitlyn Simpson of Blairsville.
Kylie Sliva of Derry.
Josiah Stouffer of New Alexandria.
Isabella Vargulish of Ligonier.
Ian Vilcek of Blairsville.
Amanda White of Greensburg.
Ali Wineman of Greensburg.
