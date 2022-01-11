Slippery Rock University Friday announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list consists of “SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.”
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were recognized:
Thomas Abraham of Greensburg.
Anastasia Ackerman of Greensburg.
Kaylee Angus of Latrobe.
Zachary Artley of Blairsville.
Isabella Bearer of Latrobe.
Charlie Belavic of Greensburg.
Joshua Blend of Greensburg.
Artalee Breegle of Ligonier.
Rachel Bush of Greensburg.
Christopher Butz of Acme.
Briana Carr of Greensburg.
Kylie Crescenzo of Greensburg.
Gia DeCario of New Derry.
Nico DeCaro of Greensburg.
Dominic DeLuca of Derry.
Skyler DeMalta of Latrobe.
Madeline Delucio of Greensburg.
Angela Deyarmin of Blairsville.
Elizabeth Diaz of Latrobe.
Riley Edmundson of Saltsburg.
Isabel Fernando of Seward.
David Greene of Greensburg.
Caleb Harskowitch of Greensburg.
Rachel Hutchinson of Greensburg.
Paul Koontz of Derry.
Mia Lynn of Ligonier.
Kylie Malis of Greensburg.
Anthony Mastrorocco of Blairsville.
Nicole McCabe of Greensburg.
Isaac McDowell of Latrobe.
Gianna Mele-Madigan of Greensburg.
Madison Murtland of New Alexandria.
Megan Nassif of Greensburg.
Marli Nicol of Latrobe.
Noah Novak of Greensburg.
Casey O’Connor of Stahlstown.
Elizabeth O’Neal of Greensburg.
Haylee Oates of Ligonier.
Riley Payne of New Florence.
Rachel Ridilla of Latrobe.
Tyler Ross of Greensburg.
Emily Ross of Greensburg.
Marie Scarpa of Greensburg.
Kylie Sliva of Derry.
Josiah Stouffer of New Alexandria.
Isabella Vargulish of Ligonier.
Erica Vernon of Latrobe.
Amanda White of Greensburg.
