Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of continuing education courses this spring.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs:
• In-person – courses are held in a classroom at the Youngwood campus or other Westmoreland centers.
• Online – courses have start and end dates, and the class content can be accessed at the student’s leisure.
• Remote – courses take place live using Zoom allowing interaction with the instructor and fellow students during class time.
In response to the ever-growing remote work environment, the Business and Professional Development section features new classes on Remote Working and Communicating, Managing Remote Workers and a certificate option in Managing Remote Workers, which offers a discount by taking both of the classes. Other course topics are being offered in computers, leadership, organizational management and professional certifications.
Health care and emergency services classes include Nurse Aide and Emergency Medical Technician programs along with numerous American Heart Association courses.
With spring around the corner, the personal enrichment classes feature a variety of new gardening classes that include Plant Problems to Avoid, Weed Management and The Dirt on Soils. Introduction to Hydroponic Applications will explain why growing hydroponically produces a larger yield at a faster rate than traditional growing methods.
Other course topics cover arts and crafts, fitness and health, food, languages and culture, law and money, and stress management as well as other areas.
Parents can plan ahead for summer and register children and youth for Summer Camps that start in June. New for the summer 2022 lineup are Calculation in Chemistry Made Easy with Python; Chef in Training; Chemistry Exploration and Experimentation: The Chemistry of Food; Exploring the Galaxy: Star Wars; Physics Exploration and Experimentation; Pioneer Survival; Secret Agent Lab, and You’re Mexican Me Crazy: The Wild and Wonderful Tortilla.
Additional camps cover topics such as art, cooking, biology, careers in social work and the trades, cybersecurity, playwriting and more.
Sports camps are being offered in baseball, basketball, personal fitness, soccer and volleyball. Sports clinics will build upon athletic skills in baseball, basketball and volleyball.
Online registration is available for summer camps at westmoreland.edu/camps.
View the complete schedule of Continuing Education classes online at westmoreland.edu/coned.
To register for Continuing Education classes, call 724-925-4000.
WCCC classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
