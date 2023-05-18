Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, congratulates the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area on being named to the winter 2023 president’s list:
Blake Lazeski, Alyssa Adams, Robert Stockard and Michelle Miller, all of Latrobe (15650);
Amanda Bell of Acme (15610);
Christi Carmichael of Greensburg (15601), and
Tasha Smith of Mount Pleasant (15666).
“Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.”
The winter terms run from January to May.
