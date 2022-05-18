Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, this week congratulated the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area on being named to the winter 2022 president’s list:
Ashley Dirienzo of Blairsville (15717)
Ruthann Lutz of Greensburg (15601)
Alexander Gageby of Greensburg (15601)
Hiago Pereira Garcia of Latrobe (15650)
Erica Proch of Greensburg (15601)
Nicholas Clayton of Bradenville (15620)
Emily Millward of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Justin Cottrell of Saltsburg (15681)
Gabriella Di Stefano of Greensburg (15601)
Kristina Bartolomucci of Greensburg (15601)
Brittany Poslusny of Derry (15627)
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned “a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the SNHU president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).”
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
