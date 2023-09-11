Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, congratulates these students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area on being named to the SNHU summer 2023 president’s list:
Alyssa Adams, Matthew Miller, Robert Stockard, Meah Ezykowsky, Michelle Miller and Jeffrey Newhouse, all of Latrobe (15650);
Daniel Sherron of Ligonier (15658);
Lindsay Friedline and Wyatt Wynn, both of Blairsville (15717), and
John Dillen, Jesus Gonzalez, Aidan Foscoe, Cassandra Fletcher, Amber Stouffer and Christi Carmichael, all of Greensburg (15601).
SNHU noted in it email release, “The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
“Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.”
