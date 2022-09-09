Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list, the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus announced this week:
Alyssa Adams, Hiago Pereira Garcia and Jeffrey Newhouse, all of Latrobe (15650)
Erica Proch and William Herrman, both of Greensburg (15601)
Emily Millward of Mount Pleasant (15666).
SNHU said its summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned “a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.