Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, congratulates the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area on being named to the summer 2021 dean’s list:
Kathryn Emery of New Alexandria (15670)
Hannah Parks of Greensburg (15601).
Full-time SNHU students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
