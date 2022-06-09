Slippery Rock University this week announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
The SRU dean’s list consists of “undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.”
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area made the dean’s list:
Anastasia Ackerman of Greensburg.
Kaylee Angus of Latrobe.
Zachary Artley of Blairsville.
Isabella Bearer of Latrobe.
Charlie Belavic of Greensburg.
Joshua Blend of Greensburg.
Myrna Breegle of Ligonier.
Kyla Bryant of Mount Pleasant.
Rachel Bush of Greensburg.
Christopher Butz of Acme.
Briana Carr of Greensburg.
Lindsey Cole of Greensburg.
Gia DeCario of New Derry.
Nico DeCaro of Greensburg.
Dominic DeLuca of Derry.
Skyler DeMalta of Latrobe.
Angela Deyarmin of Blairsville.
Riley Edmundson of Saltsburg.
Matthew Hogan of Greensburg.
Rachel Hutchinson of Greensburg.
Paul Koontz of Derry.
Dante Lampkin of Greensburg.
Rachel Lundie of Greensburg.
Mia Lynn of Ligonier.
Anthony Mastrorocco of Blairsville.
Isaac McDowell of Latrobe.
Gianna Mele-Madigan of Greensburg.
Zachary Mollick of Greensburg.
Camille Napoleon of Mount Pleasant.
Megan Nassif of Greensburg.
Marli Nicol of Latrobe.
Noah Novak of Greensburg.
Casey O’Connor of Stahlstown.
Haylee Oates of Ligonier.
Sydney Patrick of Greensburg.
Riley Payne of New Florence.
Morgan Phillips of Seward.
Samantha Poklembo of Youngstown.
Tyler Ramer of Greensburg.
Rachel Ridilla of Latrobe.
Emily Ross of Greensburg.
Tyler Ross of Greensburg.
Marie Scarpa of Greensburg.
Kylie Sliva of Derry.
Emilee Steffey of Blairsville.
Josiah Stouffer of New Alexandria.
Isabella Vargulish of Ligonier.
Ian Vilcek of Blairsville.
Amanda White of Greensburg.
