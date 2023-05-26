Six students with ties to the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College, the Grove City campus announced this week.
Grove City students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA (grade-point average) of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84, and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Dean’s List with Distinction• Brianna Holt, a management major from Latrobe, is a 2022 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Holt (Dana) from Latrobe.
• Austin Steffey, a music education major from Ligonier, is a 2020 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Steffey (Kelly) from Ligonier.
• Ian Kelley, a biblical and religious studies major from Greensburg, is a 2020 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Kelley (Alyssa) from Greensburg.
Dean’s List• Merize VanDerWesthuizen, a biology/health major from Greensburg (Unity Township), is a 2022 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pieter VanDerWesthuizen (Marlize) from Greensburg (Unity Township).
• Aly Mapes, a entrepreneurship major from Greensburg, is a 2020 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Mapes (Kelly) from Greensburg.
• Megan Kallock, a elementary education major from Greensburg, is a 2019 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Kallock (Elizabeth) from Greensburg. In a separate email release, Grove City announced Megan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the college May 20.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.