Six students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year, the Rochester, New York, campus reported this week:
Myles Douglas of Latrobe, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.
Emmaly Held of Latrobe, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Brayden LaVerde of Greensburg, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Sarah Dill of Greensburg, who is in the computing security program.
Joey Testa of Latrobe, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Alex Hetrick of Greensburg, who is in the software engineering program.
“Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for (RIT) dean’s list if their term GPA (grade-point average) is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of ‘Incomplete,’ ‘D’ or ‘F,’ and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.”
