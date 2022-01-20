Shippensburg University this week announced the names of “the outstanding undergraduates who have earned the distinction of being named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.”
Four qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
Gracie Wetzel of Latrobe, majoring in ECH (early childhood)elementary: Pre-K — 4 with the College of Education and Human Services
Madison Cole of Greensburg, majoring in history with the College of Arts and Sciences
Olivia Ream of Champion, majoring in social work with the College of Education and Human Services
Marissa Rendulich of Greensburg, majoring in Special Education and ECH (early childhood) education with the College of Education and Human Services.
