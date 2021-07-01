Seton Hill welcomes new dean of students and diversity officer

Seton Hill University this week announced the appointment of Momodu C. Taylor, Ph.D., as the university’s dean of students and diversity officer. Dr. Taylor assumes the role on July 1.
“On behalf of the Seton Hill University community, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome Dr. Momodu C. Taylor to campus as he assumes this integral role for our students, faculty and staff,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. “Dr. Taylor is an exceptional and creative leader and educator who will be an incredible asset as Seton Hill examines and enhances its diversity efforts, particularly through the work of the President’s Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Taylor into this important role for our students and the community,” said Dr. Rosalie Carpenter, vice president for student affairs at Seton Hill. “Dr. Taylor quickly established himself as a student-advocate, connector, critical thinker, and someone who will be able to lead initiatives as we continue to strive for inclusive excellence at Seton Hill.”
“I am looking forward to joining the Seton Hill University family. The opportunity to serve in the unique and innovative position of dean of students and diversity officer is a great honor,” said Dr. Taylor. “I look forward to continuing to expand upon the university’s commitment to student engagement, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. In doing so, I look to build partnerships with faculty, staff, the Greensburg community, and friends of the university, for the betterment of our student experience.”
Dr. Taylor, who was selected following a national search, will be responsible for “coordinating tangible efforts that support Seton Hill’s Catholic mission, co-curricular learning and the university’s four pillars of welcoming, learning, celebrating and serving. He will lead efforts to support a vibrant and engaged campus climate for students that enhances educational opportunities, fosters a sense of belonging and is supportive of all students and will provide leadership for comprehensive inclusion-oriented experiences and initiatives for the university community in collaboration with campus partners.”
Dr. Taylor comes to Seton Hill from Bowie State University, a public historically Black university in Maryland, where he served as co-curricular assistant to the vice president for student affairs. In this role, he created infographic reports in support of the vision and mission of the Division of Student Life and served as an adviser to the vice president in areas such as best practices for student engagement, retention, professional development, and collaboration with academic affairs.
In addition to his responsibilities at Bowie, Dr. Taylor also most recently served as an online adjunct professor of interdisciplinary studies/liberal arts at Wheeling University.
Prior to his work at Bowie State, Dr. Taylor served as the director of student involvement at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he oversaw student activities programming and student organizations with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion programming. At Lenoir-Rhyne, Dr. Taylor also served as the Lineberger Center for Cultural and Educational Development’s Multicultural Studies Scholar in Residence, a visiting professor of leadership studies.
He also served the Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland as the assistant coordinator of the Academy of Law, Education and Public Service and as a history educator/college and career readiness specialist.
Dr. Taylor earned both a doctorate in leadership studies and a master of arts in teaching (history education) from North Carolina A&T State University and a bachelor of arts in history from Livingstone College.
