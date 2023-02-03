Seton Hill University’s annual Take the Day On service event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. will bring together students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of organizations.
Seton Hill’s participation in Take the Day On is part of the National Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., a national service effort that has been in existence for 53 years.
Take the Day On will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A program and blessing in Lowe Dining Hall will connect participants before they head to their service locations by 9:30 a.m. Volunteers will return to campus at 12:30 p.m. for a post-service reflection in the Greensburg Room.
Approximately 120 volunteers are expected across 17 area sites.
Service sites and projects (not open to the public) include:
Hempfield Township Parks and Rec: Preparing park and indoor facilities for winter months.
Rewind Reuse Center (Export): Organization, sorting and creating craft kits for kids.
Habitat ReStore: Cleaning and organization of the store.
Delmont Library (Delmont): Labeling new books in collection.
YMCA: Painting railing and pool doors.
Habitat for Humanity Build (Lowber): Interior demolition.
Heal Animal Rescue: Organizing, cleaning and painting facilities.
Faith Forward (Latrobe): Cleaning and organizing storage area.
Blackburn Center: Assembling informational packets for clients of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
YWCA: Cleaning and organizing of facilities.
Caritas Christi: Stitch to Serve with Sisters (10 a.m. start time).
Salvation Army: Painting.
St. Emma’s Monastery: Cleaning and organizing of facilities.
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Addressing cards and assembling gift baskets.
SHU Greenhouse: Preparing greenhouse to start plants from seeds.
One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s favorite questions was, “What are you doing for others?” In keeping with Dr. King’s commitment to service and as part of the National Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Seton Hill community will participate in a morning of community service for a variety of organizations.
Because Seton Hill students did not arrive on campus for the spring semester until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university’s celebration activities are held annually in February.
