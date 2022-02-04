Seton Hill University’s annual Take the Day On service event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. will bring together students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of organizations.
Seton Hill’s participation in Take the Day On is part of the National Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr., a national service effort that has been in existence for 52 years.
Take the Day On will take place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12. A program and blessing in Lowe Dining Hall will connect participants before they head to their service locations by 9 a.m. Volunteers will return to campus at noon for a post-service reflection in the Greensburg Room.
• Beverly’s Birthdays, 9799 Laurel Avenue, North Huntingdon Township; sorting, packaging and building birthday packages for children from families with low-income;
• Welcome Home Shelter Reclamation Thrift Store, 4000 Hempfield Plaza Boulevard, Hempfield Township; sorting items at the thrift store;
• Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg; cataloging local history and sorting books in library;
• Habitat for Humanity Restore, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg; sorting, organizing and moving donations and other store items;
• YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg; yard work and facility cleanup/organization;
• Faith Forward Community Care Center, 338 Main St., Latrobe; organizing donated items and helping to distribute items;
• Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg; working in the community garden (weather permitting)
In addition to these on-site projects, Seton Hill volunteers will also be participating in make-to-donate service on-campus. They will be making paracord bracelets, dog toys and fleece blankets for several nonprofit organizations.
Seton Hill alumni from across the country will join in the make-to-donate efforts by making paracord bracelets for military veterans and troops as part of Operation Gratitude. Alumni participation is sponsored through the Seton Hill Alumni Association Veterans Affinity.
One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s favorite questions was, “What are you doing for others?” In keeping with Dr. King’s commitment to service and as part of the National Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Seton Hill community will participate in a morning of community service for a variety of organizations.
Because Seton Hill students did not arrive on campus for the spring semester until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university’s celebration activities are held annually in February.
