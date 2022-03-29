Seton Hill University will welcome the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh to celebrate a prayer service for Ukraine. The service will take place 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, in St. Joseph Chapel in the Greensburg university’s Administration Building.
Father Seremchuk will lead the Seton Hill community in prayer for the people of Ukraine and for peace. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Please note that Seton Hill’s COVID-19 policies require those attending events with 50 people or more to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Father Seremchuk is currently the pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Perryopolis and administrator of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Scottdale. He is a native of Ukraine, and all of his family still lives in the country. During the crisis, he has remained in regular contact with his family, providing them with updates that he has learned through media reports and gathering information about their situation.
