Seton Hill University’s Daniel J. Wukich School of Learning will host its third annual Nursing Stethoscope Ceremony 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of the Administration Building on the Greensburg campus.
Kiersten Zelnosky, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford, will serve as the keynote speaker during the event, which is open only to invited guests, according to SHU media relations department.
The Stethoscope Ceremony marks the beginning of the clinical education phase for Seton Hill sophomores pursuing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
During clinical education, students will begin putting the skills they learn in the classroom and laboratories to work in real-world settings. Each of the students in the Class of 2025 will receive a stethoscope to use during their clinical education and beyond.
During the ceremony, the students will hear from Zelnosky, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in health care who is committed to quality and safety, the patient experience and building relationships with interdisciplinary team members in order to enhance patient care.
She currently serves at UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford, both part of the nationally recognized UPMC health care system.
UPMC Altoona is a 380-bed acute-care teaching hospital with several state-of-the-art outpatient centers, a surgery center, and a large network of health care providers.
UPMC Bedford is an acute care general hospital with medical, surgical, obstetrical, intensive care, coronary care and telemetry units.
Zelnosky has served in a variety of nursing leadership roles during her career, including director of nursing at UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford; clinical director for Critical Care and Emergency Services at UPMC Altoona, and unit director in Intensive Care.
A 2021 graduate of the UPMC Leadership Development Intensive, she serves as the executive champion for the Patient Care Services Council and the newly formed Racial and Social Awareness Council.
Zelnosky holds a Master of Science in Nursing Administration as well as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from The Pennsylvania State University.
