Seton Hill University Theatre's 'Head Over Heels' Feb. 24 to March 5

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Head Over Heels,” book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by The Go-Go’s and script adaptation by James Magruder, Feb. 24 to March 5 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the performing arts center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets. “Head Over Heels” is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, www.broadwaylicensing.com.
As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation efforts, the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center requires all guests to wear masks at performances, regardless of vaccination status.
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 3, 4 and 5; 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 5.
This musical spinoff of Sir Philip Sidney’s “The Duchess of Pembroke’s Arcadia” promises to have audiences “rolling in the aisles — to the tunes of the Go-Go’s! It’s one rollicking romance. But seriously, the royal family of Arcadia must, by all means, get and keep ‘The Beat.’”
The Seton Hill student cast of “Head Over Heels” includes Delaney Bortz of Delmont; Connery Brown of Aliquippa; Veronica Buell of Duxbury, Massachusetts; Mya Clay of McDonald; Todd Griffin of Pittsburgh; Kenzie Hartnett of Bridgeville; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park; Logan Brooke Hensell of Pittsburgh; Michaela Isenberg of Bethel Park; Diante Jackson of Greensburg; Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg; Ryan Deshyla Jordan of Liberty Township, Ohio; Mila Liberto of New Kensington; Kate McCarty of Butler; Gabriella Oxley of Molendinar, Australia; Abigail Rocks of New Salem; Corisa Saitta of Bethel Park; Samantha Sheldon of Catonsville, Maryland; Daniel Velasquez of Summerhill, and Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead.
The band for the Seton Hill production of “Head Over Heels” includes Joseph Domencic, associate professor of theatre and dance, keyboard I and conductor; Michelle Walters, director of community relations in the School of Visual and Performing Arts, keyboard bass; student Lindsey Lamagna of Murrysville, drums; student David Hilderhoff of Greensburg, guitar I, and December 2021 graduate Justin Anderson, guitar II.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Abigail George of Gibsonia, stage manager; Rowan Mentzer of Greenville, assistant stage manager; Madison Buckley of Westlake, Ohio, assistant stage manager and electrician; Christopher Brown of Forestville, Maryland, deck/run crew and scene shop and production crew; Melanie Frye of Greensburg, dresser; MaKayla Morocco of Rockwood, dresser; Sage Sneith of Scenery Hill, dresser; Channing Griffin of Munhall, lightboard operator; Catherine Balaban of North Huntingdon Township, electrician; Corisa Saitta of Bethel Park, electrician; Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York, electrician and scenic paint and props production crew; Anna Wilson of Latrobe, electrician; Hadassah Cowen of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Julianna Eyer of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park, costume shop crew; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey, costume shop crew; Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead, costume shop crew; Devon Young of Pittsburgh, scene shop and production crew; Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, scene shop and production crew; Isabel Papariella of Pittsburgh, scene shop and production crew; Julia Wingard of Pittsburgh, scene shop and production crew; Gabriella Oxley of Molendinar, Australia, scene shop and production crew; Tanner Maue of Swissvale, scene shop and production crew; Mya Clay of McDonald, scene shop and production crew; Gabriel M. List of Irwin, scenic paint and props production crew; Taylor Humenay of Clearfield, scenic paint and props production crew; McKenzie Myers of Pittsburgh, scenic paint and props production crew, and Minami Matsuhisa of Nagoya, Japan, scenic paint and props production crew.
The Seton Hill University production of “Head Over Heels” is directed by Kellee Van Aken, dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts and associate professor of theatre. She has her Ph.D. in theatre history and performance studies from the University of Pittsburgh.
Professional artistic staff for the production includes Dwight Brown of Good Sounds, LLC, sound design, sound board operator, microphone technician; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting design and master electrician; Joseph Domencic, associate professor of theatre and dance, music director; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist and properties manager; Lisa Leibering, assistant professor of theatre, costume design and costume director; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager; Joe Nickel, adjunct instructor of theatre and dance, choreography; Michael Petyak, fight choreographer; Amanda Roberts, costume first hand; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director; Michelle Walters, director of community relations in the School of Visual and Performing Arts, associate music director, and Caila Yates, technical director, production manager and COVID-19 compliance officer.
Seton Hill’s Performing Arts Center is a fully accessible and climate-controlled facility. Parking is available in four nearby Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street (across the street from the center), the Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, the Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and the Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can purchase advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can purchase rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can purchase tickets at a rate of $11 each with a reservation and advance payment.
Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets, by phone at 724-552-2929 or by mail at SHUPAC Box Office, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1599. Box office hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and three hours before a performance.
Seton Hill’s Theatre and Dance Program offers five full-length productions (as well as a number of shorter works) each year. Visit www.setonhill.edu or call 724-552-2934 for other details.
