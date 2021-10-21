Seton Hill University Theatre to present 'The Skin of Our Teeth' Oct. 22-30

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “The Skin of Our Teeth,” written by Thornton Wilder and directed by Ariel Francoeur, Oct. 22 to 30 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
“The Skin of Our Teeth” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation efforts, the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center requires all guests to wear masks at performances, regardless of vaccination status.
Performances: Oct. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30: 8 p.m.; Oct. 24: 2 p.m.
Thornton Wilder’s wildly theatrical comedy is both timeless and timely. Part satire, part tragedy, and a little everything else, this chronicle of the human experiment from dinosaurs to world wars follows the Antrobus family (species American; New Jersian) as they face natural and man-made catastrophes, groping their way through the centuries with optimism, laughter and a little grass soup.
The Seton Hill student cast of “The Skin of Our Teeth” includes Kloe Bigelow of New Stanton; Connery Brown of Aliquippa; Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills; Julianna Eyer of Pittsburgh; Channing Griffin of Munhall; Todd Griffin of Pittsburgh; Kenzie Hartnett of Bridgeville; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park; Logan Hensell of Pittsburgh; Amy Hotovchin of Elizabeth; Taylor Humenay of Clearfield; Michaela Isenberg of Bethel Park; Diante Jackson of Greensburg; Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg; Gabriel M. List of Irwin; Rowan Mentzer of Greenville; Katherine McCarty of Butler; Gabriella Oxley of Molendinar, Australia; Mia Paluzzi of Latrobe; Samantha Sheldon of Catonsville, Maryland; Devon Young of Pittsburgh, and Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Lexi Jenks of Erie, stage manager; Abigail George of Gibsonia, assistant stage manager and costume crafts artist; Rain McCoy of Corpus Christi, Texas, assistant projection designer and paint and props crew; Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York, sound board operator and pain and props crew; Christopher Brown of Forestville, Maryland, light board operator, electrics crew and carpenter; Madison Buckley of Westlake, Ohio, run crew/fly crew, electrics crew and carpenter; Jordyn Turner of Bethel Park, wardrobe manager, assistant puppet builder and costume shop crew; Emily Coglio of New Castle, dresser; Taylor Humenay of Clearfield, carpenter and paint and props crew; Gabriel M. List of Irwin, carpenter; Kloe Bigelow of New Stanton, carpenter; Hannah Kuhar of Latrobe, carpenter; Katherine McCarty of Butler, carpenter and electrics crew; Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead, carpenter; Julia Wingard of Pittsburgh, carpenter; Isabel Papariella of Pittsburgh, carpenter; Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, carpenter; Devon Young of Pittsburgh, carpenter; Kenzie Hartnett of Bridgeville, intimacy captain; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park, dance captain; Connery Brown of Aliquippa, costume shop crew; Julianna Eyer of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Mila Liberto of New Kensington, costume shop crew; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey, costume shop crew; Tyawna Meyers of Central City, costume shop crew; Gabriella Oxley of Molendinar, Australia, costume shop crew; Daniel Velasquez of Summerhill, costume shop crew; Leta Meyer of Apollo, paint and props crew; Catherine Balaban of North Huntingdon Township, electrics crew; Abigail Corle of Johnstown, electrics crew; Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg, electrics crew and student dramaturg; Tanner Maue of Swissvale, electrics crew; Heather Royer of Greensburg, electrics crew; and Kage Williams of Uniontown, Ohio, electrics crew.
The SHU production of “The Skin of Our Teeth” is directed by Ariel Francoeur, a director and actor based in New York City. She’s currently developing a new play with her husband, playwright Sean David Demers, about American theater director Margo Jones.
Professional artistic staff for the SHU production includes Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, sound, lighting and projection design; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, scenic designer and projection designer; Lisa Leibering, assistant professor of theatre, costume designer and puppet designer II; Elizabeth A. Miller, choreographer; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager; Jose Perez IV, fight choreographer; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director, and Caila Yates, technical director, production manager and COVID-19 compliance officer.
All Seton Hill Theatre performances are held in the William Granger Ryan Theatre. Parking is available in four Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street (across the street from the Performing Arts Center), the Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, the Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and the Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can purchase advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can buy rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can purchase tickets for $11 each with a reservation and advance payment.
Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets, by phone at 724-552-2929 or by mail at SHUPAC Box Office, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1599.
Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and three hours before a performance.
