Seton Hill University Theatre to present 'The Rivals' Feb. 21 to 29

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “The Rivals,” written by Richard Brinsley Sheridan and directed andadapted by Steven Wilson, Feb. 21 to 29 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. A reception with the cast and crew follows the opening night performance on Friday, Feb. 21. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
Performance times are 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and 29.
Wealthy Lydia Languish has fallen in love with a poor military man, or so she thinks, which has put her family in an uproar. Lydia’s friend Julia has a jealous lover who is driving her to distraction with his fears for her safety. Lydia’s aunt, the interfering Mrs. Malaprop, is pursuing Sir Lucius O’Trigger with misworded love notes. Sheridan’s comedy of manners uses disguise and love triangles to create a delightful satire of romance and the upper class. This new adaptation by director Steven Wilson brings the play into the 21st century, creating “a world of influencers and comedic intrigue.”
The Seton Hill student cast of “The Rivals” includes Kateri Bowman of Monroeville; Todd Griffin of Pittsburgh; Terry Johnson of Maple Heights, Ohio; Layne Lueckert of Donegal; Evan Kohnstam of Herndon, Virginia: Malcolm McGraw of Pittsburgh; Travis Miller of Greensburg; Cameron Nickel of Bethel Park; Halle Polechko of Harrison City; Leah Prestogeorge of Pittsburgh, and Riley Tate of Munhall.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Te’Corey Anderson of Philadelphia, costume shop crew; Madyson Baer of Lewisberry, staff electrician; Catherine Balaban of North Huntingdon Township, staff electrician; Ashley Blazczak of Saxonburg, costume shop crew; Samantha Callen of Charleroi, dresser; Kailey Campbell of Annapolis, Maryland, scenic paint and props and production crew; Molly Carbone of Allentown, assistant technical director and scene shop crew; Emily Coglio of New Castle, assistant stage manager; Julianna Eyer of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Melanie Frye of Greensburg, costume shop crew; Michele Gala of McKeesport, costume shop crew; Samantha Garlesky of Hollsopple, dresser; Abigail George of Gibsonia, sound board operator; Todd Griffin of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Kenzie Hartnett of Bridgeville, costume shop crew; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park, scenic paint and props and production crew; Michaela Isenberg of Bethel Park, hair and makeup manager; Diante Jackson of Greensburg, costume shop crew; Lexi Jenks of Erie, stage manager; Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg, production electrician; Bucky Kephart of New Kensington, costume shop crew; Madeline Kocur of Oakmont, dramaturge; Bethany Malinoski of Sykesville, Maryland, staff electrician; Jessie Malone of Ruffsdale, scenic paint and props and production crew; Jordan Mayers of New Park, scenic paint and props and production crew; Kaitlyn Mayers of New Park, scene shop crew; Ciara McCarthy of Aliquippa, staff electrician; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey, scenic paint and props and production crew; Travis Miller of Greensburg, scene shop crew; Breanna O’Brien of North Huntingdon Township, staff electrician; Azaria Oglesby of Catonsville, Maryland, costume shop crew; Isabel Papariella of Pittsburgh, scene shop crew; Samantha Shaffer of Larimer, costume shop crew; Samantha Sheldon of Catonsville, light board operator; Dale Streletz of Windber, scene shop crew; Riley Tate of Munhall, scene shop crew; Jordyn Turner of Bethel Park, wardrobe manager; Jules Wagner of Pittsburgh, scenic paint and props and production crew; Haley Wilt of Cumberland, Maryland, scene shop crew; Julia Wingard of Pittsburgh, scene shop crew; and Noah Zaken of Pittsburgh, assistant director.
The production is directed and adapted by Steven Wilson, a freelance director, actor and educator specializing in creating and nurturing collaborative, ensemble theatre with an emphasis on community building. He has 20 years of history as a Chicago theatre artist where his acting and directing was showcased as a longtime company member with The Hypocrites and an Artistic Associate with A Red Orchid Theatre. He has recently returned home to Pittsburgh, where he continues his freelance career while working as an adjunct professor and visiting director at Point Park and Seton Hill universities, teaching directing and devising theatre. “The Rivals” is the third production he has directed at SHU. He directed “Company” last year and “She Kills Monsters” in 2015. His directing work has also been seen at The City Theatre and Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, Theatre Squared in Arkansas and in Austin, Texas, with Hyde Park Theatre and Zach Theatre. He holds an MFA in directing from The University of Texas at Austin.
Professional artistic staff for the production includes Patty Barker, costume design; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting design, sound design and master electrician; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist and properties manager; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager; Susan O’Neill, instructor of theatre, costume directorand costume design; Kellee Van Aken, associate professor, department chair and artistic director, and Caila Yates, technical director.
All Seton Hill Theatre performances are held in the William Granger Ryan Theatre in Seton Hill’s Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. Parking is available in four nearby Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street (across the street from the center), the Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, the Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and the Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can buy advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can purchase rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can purchase tickets at a rate of $11 each with a reservation and advance payment. Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets, by phone at 724-552-2929 or by mail at SHUPAC Box Office, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg 15601-1599. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and three hours before a performance. For more details, visit www.setonhill.edu or call 724-552-2934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.