Seton Hill University Theatre to present 'Pippin' Oct. 21-29

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Pippin,” music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Friday, Oct. 21, to Saturday, Oct. 29, in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets. “Pippin” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishow.com.
Seton Hill spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger noted, “To preserve the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, we will be requiring masks at public events, regardless of vaccination status, when the COVID-19 transmission rate in Westmoreland County is high as reported by the CDC. When the transmission rate is medium or low, masks are required only for those who are not fully vaccinated and boosted.”
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Reeger added, “With an infectious and unforgettable score from musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, ‘Pippin’ is a story of a young man’s search for fulfillment. Join him and a mysterious troupe of players in a magical, dazzling, circus-inspired journey through war, temptations of the flesh, politics and love. This 2013 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival is as enchanting as ever. Please note, ‘Pippin’ includes adult themes and language.”
The Seton Hill student cast of “Pippin” includes Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg, Leading Player; Jonathan Heinbaugh of Irwin, Pippin; Gabriel M. List of Irwin, Charles; Samantha Sheldon of Catonsville, Maryland, Fastrada; Kenzie Hartnett of Bridgeville, Berthe; Abbey Rocks of New Salem, Catherine; Connery Brown of Aliquippa, as Lewis; Kate McCarty of Butler, Dance Captain, and Players Delaney Bortz of Delmont, Veronica Buell of Massachusetts, Elaina Ciecierski of Murrysville, Mya Clay of McDonald, Channing Griffin of Munhall, Kelly Long of Lock Haven, Corisa Saitta of Bethel Park, Daniel Velasquez of Summerhill, Penny Zamborsky of Homestead, and Ben Ament of Latrobe and Gunner Firmstone of Greensburg, both playing Theo at alternate performances.
The band for the Seton Hill production of “Pippin” includes Michelle Walters, director of community relations in the School of Visual and Performing Arts, conductor/keyboard; Lisa Thackrah, music instructor, reeds; Annette Russell, trumpet; Justin Anderson, community arts instructor, guitar; CJ Inkenhaus, bass; Lindsey Lamagna, community arts instructor, drums and percussion.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Dimitri Apodiakos of Belle Vernon, Kinsley Beachler of Pittsburgh, Isabella Blough of Johnstown, Abigail Breznak of Lititz, Christopher Brown of Forestville, Maryland, Connery Brown of Aliquippa, Madison Buckley of Westlake, Ohio, Emma Corall of Harrison City, Peyton Corsetti of Coraopolis, Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, Sage Evans of Duncansville, Madisyn Faux of Munhall, Sami Gravatt of Whiting, New Jersey, Channing Griffin of Munhall, Skyler Hostetler of Summerhill, Taylor Humenay of Clearfield, Jamie Keys of Plattsburgh, New York, AJ Koma of Pittsburgh, Gabriel M. List of Irwin, Kelly Long of Lock Haven, Marissa Mannerino of New Brighton, Amanda MacMurtrie of Collegeville, Raina McIntosh of McKeesport, Paige Mcconlogue of Scranton, Rowan Mentzer of Greenville, Tyawna Meyers of Central City, Sofie Poborski of South Fork, Lumen Roach of Johnstown, Alyssa Scalia, Chambersburg, Kendra Shoffstall of Somerset, Nia Smith of Moon Township, Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York, Alyson Taylor of Nassau, Bahamas, Alexandra Tompkins of Mount Pleasant, Alexis Treese of Altoona, Daniel Velasquez of Summerhill, Larissa Walker of Pittsburgh, Sarah Wells of Pittsburgh, Saffron White of Pittsburgh, McKenna Yutzy of Latrobe, Devon Young of Pittsburgh and Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead.
The Seton Hill production of “Pippin” is directed by Joseph Domencic, who has been teaching and music directing at Seton Hill since 2003 while working as a professional actor, music director, and teacher for professional theatres in western Pennsylvania. He reunites with Seton Hill adjunct faculty member Joe Nickel (choreography) and Director of Community Relations in the School of Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Walters (music director).
Artistic and production staff include Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist and properties manager; Lisa leibering, assistant professor of theatre, costume director and costume and puppet design; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, master electrician; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager; Dwight Brown of Good Sounds, LLC, sound design and sound mixer; Michael Misko, magic consultant; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director; Caila Yates, technical director, production manager and COVID-19 compliance officer, and Abigail George of Gibsonia, production stage manager.
All Seton Hill Theatre performances are held in the William Granger Ryan Theatre in Seton Hill’s Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. Parking is available in four nearby Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street (across the street from the Performing Arts Center), Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can secure advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can buy rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID).
Groups of six or more can purchase tickets at a rate of $11 each with a reservation and advance payment. Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets by phone at 724-552-2929 or by mail at SHUPAC Box Office, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1599.
Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and three hours before a performance.
Seton Hill’s Theatre and Dance Program offers five full-length productions (as well as a number of shorter works) each year that generate audiences of more than 3,500 and speak to topics addressed in courses across Seton Hill’s curriculum. Visit www.setonhill.edu.
