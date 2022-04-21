Seton Hill University Theatre to present area premiere of 'Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea' April 22-24

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present the Pittsburgh area premiere of “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” by Nathan Alan Davis, April 22 to 24 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation efforts, the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center requires all guests to wear masks at performances, regardless of vaccination status.
Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.
Dontrell wants to swim the Atlantic, against the tide of family resistance, to find his ancestor lost in the Middle Passage. Afro-Surrealism flows through movement, music, ritual and electric language in this magical play Rescripted calls “a beautiful invitation to heal.”
The Seton Hill student cast of “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” includes Channing Griffin of Munhall; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park; Diante Jackson of Greensburg; Ryan Deshyla Jordan of Liberty Township, Ohio; Stacey Fils of Boardman, Ohio; Saffron White of Pittsburgh, and Todd Griffin of Pittsburgh.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Devon Young of Pittsburgh, assistant to the director/dramaturg, assistant stage manager and scene shop and production crew; Christopher Brown of Forestville, Maryland, assistant stage manager and scene shop and production crew; Sarah Wells of Pittsburgh, dresser and costume shop crew; Penny Zamborsky of Homestead, dresser and costume shop crew; Madison Buckley of Westlake, Ohio, light board operator; Taylor Humenay of Clearfield, sound board operator; Ellie Oxley of Molendinar, Australia, assistant to the costume designer; Haddassah Cowen of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew; Julianna Eyer of Pittsburgh, costume shop crew, Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park, costume shop crew; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey, costume shop crew; Julia Wingard of Pittsburgh, scene shop and production crew; Isabel Papariella of Pittsburgh, scene shop and production crew; Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, scene shop and production crew; Anton Linden of Sporemagervej, Denmark, scene shop and production crew; Tanner Maue of Swissvale, scene shop and production crew, and Mya Clay of McDonald, scene shop and production crew.
The Seton Hill University production of “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” is directed by NaTasha Thompson, a director, playwright and North Carolina native. Much of her inspiration comes from her Southern roots. Her work is often grounded in Black history and invites productive discourse. She is committed to amplifying underrepresented voices so that awareness/education is increased. She holds a BA in drama from UNC-Greensboro and an MFA in directing from Carnegie Mellon University.
Guest artistic staff for “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” includes choreographer Chrisala M. Brown and percussionist Dante Mitchell.
Brown has been choreographing, teaching and performing in Pittsburgh for more than 20 years. Her dance background includes a bachelor of fine arts in dance performance from Temple University. Formal training began at the Pittsburgh High School for the Creative and Performing Arts and the Dance Alloy, a modern dance company. Brown has worked with the Seton Hill University Dance Ensemble to present West African dance movement for the Dance Spectrum 2022 Concert.
Beginning his musical education with noted percussionists Baba Eric (OmI Yemoja) Rucker and Youssou Lo in 1990, Mitchell has studied and performed West African culture for over 25 years. Dante, an accomplished West African percussionist, has recorded and performed in many main-stage plays and productions nationally and internationally. Dante has toured extensively around the United States, Cuba and West Africa studying and performing traditional African customs and cultures. He is a member of Kuumba inc. and co-founder of The Ibeyi West African Drum and Dance Company.
Professional artistic staff for the production includes Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting design, projection design, and master electrician; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist and properties manager; Seton Hill 2021 graduate Lexi Jenks, stage manager; Lisa Leibering, assistant professor of theatre, costume design and costume director; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director, and Caila Yates, technical director, production manager and COVID-19 compliance officer.
Parking is available in four nearby Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street (across the street from the Performing Arts Center), the Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, the Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and the Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can buy advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can get rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can purchase tickets for $11 each with a reservation and advance payment. Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets or by phone at 724-552-2929. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 2 to 6 p.m. and three hours before a performance.
Seton Hill’s Theatre and Dance Program offers five full-length productions (as well as a number of shorter works) each year that generate audiences of over 3,500 and speak to topics addressed in courses across Seton Hill’s curriculum. Visit www.setonhill.edu or call 724-552-2934.
