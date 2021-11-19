Seton Hill University’s Baccalaureate Degree Program in Nursing has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org), the Greensburg campus reported this week.
The commission’s board of directors recently voted to approve Seton Hill’s application for accreditation. Seton Hill was notified of its accreditation status on Nov. 12. The five-year accreditation began retroactively in September 2020 and is extended through June 2026. Seton Hill will be eligible to renew accreditation with its next on-site visit in fall 2025.
The accreditation includes two baccalaureate programs offered through the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill – a traditional BSN and an RN to BSN program for adults working in the field who are seeking additional education.
“We are pleased that Seton Hill’s Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing programs have received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, which affirms for current and future students that the university is adhering to the highest standards of nursing education,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger.
“Seton Hill’s BSN program, which launched with its first class of students in fall 2019, was started to address the shortage of nurses both here in the Pittsburgh region and throughout the country,” said Seton Hill Provost Susan Yochum, SC, Ph.D. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for skilled and compassionate nurses has continued to grow as hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients in need of intensive care. The accreditation of the nursing program means that Seton Hill nursing students will be ready to enter the profession at a critical time.”
Dr. Diane Kondas, director of the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill, added, “This accreditation demonstrates that Seton Hill nursing students are being taught based on the rigorous standards set by the CCNE. These students have found themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through their clinical rotations, and our first nursing class will be ready to provide high-quality care in a variety of health care settings when they graduate in May 2023.”
For more information on the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill, visit www.setonhill.edu/nursing.
