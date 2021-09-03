The Seton Hill University Office of Graduate and Online Studies is hosting a community Open House for those interested in learning more about Seton Hill’s academic programs at the graduate level as well as bachelor’s degree programs for working adults.
The Open House will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Office of Graduate and Online Studies, located in Suite 105 of the Seton Hill Administration Building.
Attendees will be able to meet with an admissions counselor and learn more about Seton Hill’s graduate programs, including master’s degrees in education, art therapy, writing popular fiction, advanced nutrition practice and business administration, as well as a variety of online bachelor’s degree and certificate programs. Participants can also gather financial aid information and discuss transfer credits and the admissions process.
Seton Hill’s Graduate and Online Studies programs offer six starts per year, with some programs offering an October session.
Tuition discounts are available for many programs.
Anyone interested may preregister by emailing gadmit@setonhill.edu or calling 724-838-4208. Pre-registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information about SHU, visit www.setonhill.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.