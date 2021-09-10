Seton Hill University is one of the 223 best colleges in the Northeast according to The Princeton Review. The education services company lists Seton Hill in the Best in the Northeast section of its “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website feature posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/bestNEcolleges.
The website feature recognizes a total of 655 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions: the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and International. The colleges that made the “Best in the Northeast” list are located in 11 Northeastern states. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order by school name, and not ranked.
“All of us at Seton Hill University are pleased to once again be named by The Princeton Review as one of the Best Colleges in the Northeast,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. “The recognition by The Princeton Review is a testament to the dedicated Seton Hill faculty and staff who work diligently to provide outstanding educational opportunities to our students both in the classroom and out. Seton Hill’s professional programs of study – coupled with a strong Liberal arts curriculum – provide students with the skills they need to successfully enter graduate school or the workforce and prepare them for the evolving global economy.”
“We chose Seton Hill University and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. “We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek added.
The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students, and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review website.
The Princeton Review school profiles include ratings in six categories from “Academics” to “Green.” The ratings are scores from 60 to 99 that the company tallies primarily from institutional data though some ratings additionally factor in student survey data.
The Princeton Review does not rank the 655 “regional best” colleges overall or by region. However, some schools on the “regional best” lists also appear in The Princeton Review’s book, “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition” (Penguin Random House, August 31, 2021), and may appear on the company’s 26 categories of “Great Lists” in that book. The “Great Lists,” viewable at http://www.princetonreview.com/best387, are based entirely on the company’s past surveys of students at the 387 schools in the book.
The 223 colleges that The Princeton Review chose for its “Best in the Northeast” 2022 list are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont and the District of Columbia. The Princeton Review also designated 158 colleges in the Midwest, 126 in the West, 143 in the Southeast and 4 in the International region as “best” in their locales on the company’s “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” lists. Collectively, the colleges on The Princeton Review’s “regional best” lists for 2021 constitute about 24% of the nation’s 2,700 four-year colleges.
The Princeton Review (www.PrincetonReview.com) is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep, books, and other student resources.
Headquartered in New York, New York, it is not affiliated with Princeton University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.