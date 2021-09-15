Seton Hill University was once again named among the Best Regional Universities in the North in the 2022 edition of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the Greensburg campus reported this week.
The university was also lauded as a Best Value School. The exclusive rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
Seton Hill is ranked No. 34 among Regional Universities in the North. In addition, Seton Hill is ranked No. 17 among Regional Universities in the North in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of Best Value Schools. The university moved up and achieved higher rankings in both categories for 2022.
“Seton Hill University has been consistently recognized among the best regional universities in the north by U.S. News and World Report thanks to the commitment of the university’s faculty and staff, who have continued to provide our students with a high-quality education despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. “Through innovative new academic programs coupled with a strong liberal arts curriculum, Seton Hill is preparing students for success in the workforce and graduate school and providing them with the tools necessary to make a difference in their communities.”
President Finger added, “Seton Hill has a longstanding commitment to affordability for students and their families, which has been once again recognized by U.S. News and World Report. Seton Hill continues to work to ensure that academically talented students are able to attain a degree without regard to their financial situation.”
The annual rankings, in which U.S. News categorizes schools based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, provide “an unmatched resource for parents and students contemplating one of life’s most challenging decisions.” The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings represent “the most comprehensive look at how schools stack up based on a set of 17 indicators of excellence, and help consumers evaluate and compare data compiled from nearly 1,500 accredited four-year schools.”
A complete summary of the methodology used to rank each school can be found online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.