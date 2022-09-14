Seton Hill University was once again named among the Best Regional Universities in the North in the 2023 edition of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the Greensburg campus reported this week.
The university was also lauded as a Best Value School and a Best College for Veterans. The exclusive rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
Seton Hill is ranked No. 54 among Regional Universities in the North. In addition, Seton Hill is ranked No. 27 among Regional Universities in the North in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of Best Value Schools. The university achieved the No. 46 ranking among Regional Universities in the North in the Best Colleges for Veterans category.
“Seton Hill University is honored to once again be recognized among the best regional universities in the north by U.S. News and World Report,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. “Seton Hill’s tremendous faculty and staff continue to deliver a high-quality education that combines the liberal arts with professional programs of study and prepares our students for success in the workforce, in graduate school and in their communities.”
President Finger added, “Seton Hill’s recognition as a Best Value School reflects the university’s longstanding commitment to affordability for students and their families and our work to ensure academically talented students from under-resourced environments are able to attain a Seton Hill degree. In addition, Seton Hill’s designation as a Best School for Veterans demonstrates our dedication to educating our nation’s military personnel, veterans and their dependents, which dates back to post-World War II, when male veterans were invited to attend the then-all female school through the GI Bill. We continue to welcome veterans and their dependents, and Seton Hill’s Alumni Veterans Affinity Group is working to connect our graduates with current veteran students.”
The annual rankings, in which U.S. News categorizes schools based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, provide an unmatched resource for parents and students contemplating one of life’s most challenging decisions. The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings represent the most comprehensive look at how schools stack up based on a set of 17 indicators of excellence, and help consumers evaluate and compare data compiled from nearly 1,500 accredited four-year schools. A complete summary of the methodology used to rank each school can be found online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
