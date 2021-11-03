Seton Hill University’s Harlan Gallery will host the biennial Women in Art Exhibition from Nov. 4 to 26. Itis juried by the Women in Art seminar course, taught by Seton Hill Assistant Professor of Art Maureen Kochanek. This year’s exhibition features the artwork of 64 female artists from across all mediums. Women in Art celebrates “the strong and diverse artwork of women artists in the Pittsburgh region.”
An opening reception will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. A gallery talk will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Harlan Gallery is in the Seton Hill Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Due to COVID-19 proto-cols, guests must wear a mask to all events in the gallery, regardless of vaccination status, according to Emily Franicola, gallery director, efranicola@setonhill.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.