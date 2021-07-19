Seton Hill University’s Harlan Gallery is seeking entries for Women Artists 2021, a juried exhibition showcasing women artists in all media.
The exhibition will run from Nov. 2 to 26, with an opening reception 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and a Gallery Talk 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
Artists may submit one, two or three pieces by the deadline of Sept. 3. All submissions must be digital in .jpg format. The entry fee for up to three works is $20.
Artists should submit images labeled with title, media and size and include an accompanying sheet listing artist, title, size and media.
Images may be emailed to Emily Franicola, Art Gallery director, at efranicola@setonhill.edu.
The entry fee must be received by Sept. 10 by check made payable to “Seton Hill University Art Gallery” mailed to Women Artists/Harlan Gallery, Emily Franicola, Art Gallery Director, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please include with the check the artist’s name, address and email.
Entry tags and delivery information will be sent with email notification. Artists must deliver or ship accepted work.
Harlan Gallery is a professional exhibition space open to the public, free of charge and located in the Seton Hill Arts Building, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
