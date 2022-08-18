Seton Hill University will dedicate its Writing Center in honor of Jacqueline Weinmeister Brownlee during a ceremony 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Reeves Learning Commons on the university’s Greensburg campus.
The Jacqueline Weinmeister Brownlee Writing Center provides Seton Hill students with assistance in developing their writing so that they can communicate effectively in college and in their career. The center provides one-on-one writing assistance, classroom and campus workshops, and website resources to help students at all levels.
The naming of The Jacqueline Weinmeister Brownlee Writing Center was made possible thanks to a gift from Robert M. Brownlee and Jacqueline Weinmeister Brownlee in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Robert M. Brownlee is the nephew of the late Sister Francesca Brownlee, the founding dean of Seton Hill. In 2018, Robert Brownlee made a seven-figure commitment to the university to create The Robert M. Brownlee Mathematics Enrichment Center and The Robert M. Brownlee Endowed Scholarship.

