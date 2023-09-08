GREENSBURG — Seton Hill University’s 29th annual Labor of Love, Saturday of Service will bring together approximately 200 new and returning students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of organizations.
Some service projects will take place in-person at organizations throughout Westmoreland County and others will take place at Seton Hill campus locations, according to an email release from Jennifer Reeger, director of media relations.
Labor of Love will take place 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. A program and blessing will connect participants in Lowe Dining Hall before they head to their onsite locations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The following is a list of all projects taking place during Labor of Love 2023:
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 106 N. Main St., Greensburg, addressing of cards and other clerical tasks;
Blackburn Center, Red Sand Project at Westmoreland Courthouse or creating domestic abuse information packets for survivors at the center’s office;
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg, help with organizing and cleaning the ReStore;
Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont, weeding community garden and outdoor learning center;
Hempfield Park, Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, park cleanup and event preparation;
Ray of Hope at Twin Lakes Park, assist with setup, food, registration tables, raffle and cleanup for the annual suicide awareness walk;
Redstone Highlands, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, technology help for seniors;
Rewind Reuse Center, 5853 Washington Ave., Export, organizing, sorting and creating craft kits for kids;
Salvation Army, 131 E. Otterman St., Greensburg, painting;
Seton Hill Greenhouse, on campus in Maura Hall, planting/propagating plants and assembling turtle habitat;
Seton Hill Courtyard, on campus; cleanup and beautification projects;
Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill Garden, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, picking onions;
Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill at Caritas Christi, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, onsite projects as well as Stitch to Serve with the Sisters by crocheting and knitting projects to donate to the community;
Smithton Borough, 149 First St., Smithton, assistance with the borough’s pollinator habitat;
Wesley Family Services, 208 Craig Drive, Greensburg, yard work, cleaning overgrowth, mulching and trimming;
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, Unity Townsip, assisting customers with unloading their vehicles, compacting cardboard and processing Styrofoam;
YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, cleaning and painting.
Reeger added, “Labor of Love, Saturday of Service, is a Seton Hill tradition, sponsored by the university’s Office of Service Outreach. The university community comes together to continue the rich Seton Hill heritage and spirit of charity. Seton Hill students, faculty, staff and alumni will serve nonprofit organizations with their various needs during the service day.”
