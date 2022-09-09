Seton Hill University’s 28th annual Labor of Love, Saturday of Service will bring together more than 175 new and returning students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of organizations.
Some service projects will take place in-person at organizations throughout Westmoreland County and others will take place at Seton Hill campus locations.
Labor of Love will be underway Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A program and blessing will connect participants in Lowe Dining Hall before they head to their on-site locations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The following is a list of all projects taking place during Labor of Love 2022:
• Autism Speaks at Idlewild and SoakZone, 2574 Route 30, Ligonier Township, help with the Laurel Highlands Autism Speaks Walk;
• Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, catalog books for the library;
• Blackburn Center, Red Sand Project at St. Clair Park, Greensburg, and other downtown locations;
• Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg, help with the ReStore;
• Connect Inc. – Welcome Home Shelter, 218 S. Maple Ave., Suite 200, Greensburg, cleaning and organizing;
• Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont, outdoor learning center fall cleanup and kids indoor area cleanup;
• Hempfield Park, Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, help with various projects around the park;
• Laurel Area Faith in Action, 428 Main St., Latrobe, help preparing for annual Volunteer Appreciation Day luncheon;
• Ray of Hope at Twin Lakes Park, Lower Lake, assist with food, registration tables, T-shirt tables, raffle and cleanup;
• Redstone Highlands, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, technology help for seniors;
• Seton Hill Garden, on campus near E Parking Lot, gardening and picking vegetables;
• Seton Hill Mary’s Courtyard, on campus outside Greensburg Room, power washing, sweeping, mulching and planting;
• Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill Garden, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, working in the garden;
• Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill at Caritas Christi, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, Stitch to Serve with the sisters by knitting and/or crocheting on projects that will be donated;
• Sisters of St. Benedict at St. Emma’s Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, general cleaning inside and landscaping work;
• Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, Unity Township, assisting customers with unloading their vehicles;
• Westmoreland Food Bank at Irwin Walmart, 915 Mills Drive, North Huntingdon Township, helping with Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon;
• YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N Main St, Greensburg, painting, cleaning/organizing, power washing, weeding and landscaping.
Labor of Love, Saturday of Service, is a Seton Hill tradition, sponsored by the university’s Office of Service Outreach. The university community comes together to continue “the rich Seton Hill heritage and spirit of charity. Seton Hill students, faculty, staff and alumni will serve nonprofit organizations with their various needs during the service day,” according to Jennifer Reeger, director of communications and media relations on the Greensburg campus.
