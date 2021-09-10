Seton Hill University’s 27th annual Labor of Love, Saturday of Service will bring together more than 100 new and returning students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of local, regional and national organizations, the Greensburg campus announced Thursday.
Some service projects will take place in-person at organizations throughout Westmoreland County; others will take place at Seton Hill campus locations, and some projects will be completed on campus on behalf of outside organizations.
Labor of Love will take place 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday, Sept. 11. A program and blessing will connect participants in Lowe Dining Hall before they head to their on-site locations or begin their on-campus programs. These are all projects taking place during Labor of Love 2021:
Off-Campus Projects
- Blackburn Center, Red Sand Project at the Westmoreland County Courthouse;
- Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg; organizing warehouse;
- Faith Forward, 338 Main St., Latrobe, painting and cleaning office and organizing donated items for sale and community giveaway;
- Hempfield Park, Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, painting, planting and stream cleanup;
- Mammoth Park, 171 County Park Road, Mount Pleasant Township, fence painting;
- Rewind Reuse Center and Workshop, 5853 Washington Ave., Export, organize materials for creative workshops;
- Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, Unity Township, assisting customers with unloading their vehicles;
- YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St, Greensburg, weeding and trimming shrubs.
On-Campus Projects
for Outside Organizations
- Cards for Hospitalized Kids, making get-well cards;
- Jeremiah’s Place, making no sew blankets;
- Operation Gratitude, making paracord bracelets and writing letters to military troops and veterans.
Seton Hill On-Campus Projects
- Caritas Garden, various gardening projects.
Labor of Love, Saturday of Service, is a Seton Hill tradition, sponsored by the university’s Office of Service Outreach. The university community comes together to continue the Seton Hill heritage and spirit of charity. SHU students, faculty, staff and alumni will serve nonprofit organizations with their various needs during the service day. It is not open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.