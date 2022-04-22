Seton Hill University will celebrate Earth Day and promote sustainability, conservation and environmental justice through an Earth Day of Service on Saturday, April 23.
Seton Hill students, faculty, staff and alumni will participate in a variety of service projects throughout the day. Sessions are divided between morning and afternoon, with most morning service projects occurring between 9 a.m. and noon and most afternoon projects taking place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The following projects are slated for Seton Hill’s Earth Day of Service:
MORNING
• Caritas Christi, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, helping with planting and shrine cleanup, from 9 a.m. to noon;
• Animal Friends of Westmoreland County Farm Sanctuary, 215 Smiths Hill Road, Unity Township, from 9 a.m. to noon;
• Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup, in partnership with Dr. Sarah Joiner and the Seton Hill Chemistry Club, road cleanup, Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Unity Township, (Parking Lot A), from 9 a.m. to noon;
• Blackburn Center’s 11th annual March to End Gender-Based Violence – Walk a Mile in Their Her His Our Shoes, St. Clair Park, Greensburg, registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m.
AFTERNOON
• Borough of Smithton’s Pollinator Habitat, 615 Center St., Smithton, help with weeding and mulching, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• CASA of Westmoreland, on-campus project in Maura Hall 235, putting together earth-crafting kits for kids, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Letter-writing campaign in partnership with Dr. Roni Kay O’Dell, the political science and global studies department, and the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society, on-campus project in Maura Hall 228, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Seton Hill on-campus projects, log-splitting, SHU Garden, SHU Greenhouse, meet in Greensburg Room before going to specific project areas, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to Jennifer Reeger, director of communications and media relations.
