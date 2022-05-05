Seton Hill University will confer undergraduate and graduate degrees to 347 students during commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 7.
The ceremonies will be held in-person in the Salvitti Gymnasium, located inside the McKenna Center on the Greensburg campus.
“All guests to Seton Hill commencement events must be masked indoors as part of the university’s current COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” announced Jennifer Reeger, director of communications and media relations.
Seton Hill’s undergraduate ceremony for the Class of 2022 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Dr. David von Schlichten, associate professor of religious studies and coordinator for the Gender and Women’s Studies Program at Seton Hill, will serve as faculty speaker.
The graduate ceremony for the Class of 2022 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
A livestream of both ceremonies will be available on the university’s website at www.setonhill.edu/commencement.
