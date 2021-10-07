Seton Hill University is hosting two exhibits in its art galleries during the month of October, the Greensburg campus announced Wednesday.
• The Harlan Gallery will host “Public Relations,” works from Ian De Beer, Conor Clarke and Craig Sheperd. The exhibit, curated by Tara Fay Coleman, runs from Oct. 7 through Oct. 29. A curator talk will occur 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, followed by an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m.
• The Jodee Harris Gallery will host Jameelah Platt’s “Resilient Life: Documents of Love and War” from Oct. 7 to 29 with an opening reception on Oct. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Both galleries are located in the Seton Hill Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
“Public Relations” is an exploration of urban and post-industrial landscapes through the lens of varying identities, both regional and beyond. Through mixed-media works that function as a study in understanding form, material, and composition, the three artists create work around themes of labor, workmanship and surveillance, as well as how the public perceives its surroundings, with emphasis on low-income and working class populations. “Public Relations” curator Tara Fay is an independent curator, producer and conceptual artist from Buffalo, New York. She serves as a board member and associate curator at Bunker Projects, and is a member of the Carnegie Art Associates, as well as the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. She has curated exhibitions for various institutions, which include the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Phosphor Project Space, Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and Brewhouse Gallery. She currently resides in Pittsburgh.
“Resilient Life: Documents of Love and War” artist Platt said, “Figure painting offers a story that is both personal and universal – at its essence, this is what attracted me to painting and the art of storytelling. These works offer a dichotomy of viewpoints thematically portraying tableaus of love, resilience, joy, and war. As long as the world has documented history, humankind has developed beautiful ways to keep the stories of our past alive. These works are influenced by the many ways in which artists have captured history, and the moments we choose to immortalize. I’m particularly drawn to the Baroque period for its dramatic and chromatically dark aesthetic, and the Rococo period’s light and playful nature. In these painting and sculptural techniques, what unifies them is the documentation of human experience. The Resilience of life through love and war. This is what I aim to highlight through these works.”
For more information, contact Emily Franicola, gallery director, at efranicola@setonhill.edu.
