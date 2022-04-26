Seton Hill University and the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill will formally present the Laudato Si’ Action Platforms both organizations have signed at a ceremony on the SHU campus.
The ceremony will take place 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, on the Seton Hill Administration Building lawn, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg. (In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Campus Ministry Lounge on the second floor of Maura Hall.)
Seton Hill University President Mary C. Finger and Sister Jane Ann Cherubin, general superior of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, will formally present both organization’s Laudato Si’ Action Platforms, and members of the Seton Hill community and the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill will discuss ways both groups have been working on sustainability efforts.
SHU noted the Laudato Si’ Action Platform is “a unique collaboration between the Vatican, an international coalition of Catholic organizations, and all men and women of good will. Taking a truly ground-up approach, it is rooted in the strengths and realities of communities around the world, empowering all to take decisive action, here and now as we journey toward a better future together.”
Laudato Si’ is Pope Francis’ second encyclical, which has the subtitle “On Care for Our Common Home,” which calls on “all people to be stewards of God’s creation and to take “swift and unified global action” on issues of sustainability and climate change and recognize how those issues impact the most vulnerable in our world.”
