Seton Hill University faculty, staff and students will volunteer at 15 community organization sites on Saturday, Feb. 8, as part of the university’s annual day of community service known as “Take the Day On” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Volunteers will gather in Lowe Dining Hall at 8 a.m. Feb. 8 for breakfast, a brief program and blessing. They will arrive at their volunteer sites at 9 a.m. and return to campus at noon.
Seton Hill volunteers will participate in the following activities at these service sites:
• Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, assist with cleaning kennels, the cat room and litter boxes, walk dogs and do laundry;
• Caritas Christi, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, play games and visit with Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill;
• Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg, assist with organizing the store and donations;
• Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Build Site, Long Street, Greensburg, help with construction of a home for a local family;
• Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, cleaning basement and deep-cleaning sanctuary;
• Greensburg Care Center, 119 Industrial Park Road, Hempfield Township, participate in activities and crafts and provide companionship to the elderly;
• Greensburg-Hempfield Public Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, assist with book sale and cleaning;
• Overly’s Country Christmas, 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Mount Pleasant Township, assist with removing Christmas decorations from Westmoreland Fairgrounds;
•· Rewind-Reuse Center and Workshop, 5853 Washington Ave., Export, assist with sorting and organizing materials for projects;
• St. Emma’s Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Hempfield Township, assist with cleaning the monastery;
•· Stoneybrook Therapeutic Riding Center, 260 Mount Trail Lane, Acme, clean horse barn and waiting area;
• Welcome Home Shelter, 218 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, help with odd jobs including cleaning and organizing;
• Westmoreland Parks and Recreation — Northmoreland Park, 280 Markle Road, Apollo, picking up ground debris, limbs and sticks;
• Westmoreland Parks and Recreation – Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Latrobe (Unity Township), painting and landscaping;
• YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, outdoor work including cleaning and weeding and indoor work including cleaning attic.
One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s favorite questions was, “What are you doing for others?”
In keeping with Dr. King’s commitment to service, the Seton Hill community will participate in a morning of community service at these 15 sites in Westmoreland County.
Because Seton Hill students did not arrive on campus for the spring semester until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university’s celebration activities are held annually in February.
