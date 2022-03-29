Seton Hill to present 'Dance Spectrum 2022' April 1-3

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Dance Spectrum 2022” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Tickets are available at setonhill.edu/tickets or by contacting the box office at 724-552-2929 or BoxOffice@setonhill.edu.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
“Dance Spectrum 2022” features works choreographed by Seton Hill faculty and guest artists.
The pieces include:
• “Variations De Ballet De Raymonda”
Choreographed by Girard Holt, adjunct ballet faculty.
Assistant to the choreographer: Sage Evans of Duncansville.
Performed by Alyssa Frank of New Brighton; Alexis Treese of Altoona; Abigail Breznak of Lititz; Samantha Callen of Charleroi; Melanie Frye of Greensburg; Skyler Hostetler of Summerhill; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey; Paige McConlogue of Scranton; Tristin Peltz-Palko of Ligonier; Samantha Shaffer of Larimer; Kendra Shoffstall of Bethel Park, and Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York.
• “Mane, Wontonara”
Choreographed by Chrisala Brown, adjunct faculty
Assistant to the choreographer: Alexis Treese of Altoona.
Performed by Abigail Breznak of Lititz; Samantha Callen of Charleroi; Kayla McCargo of North Brunswick, New Jersey; Makayla Morocco of Rockwood; Carissa O’Masta of Smithton, and Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York.
• “Rhythmic Love”
Choreographed by Benjamin Belhumeur
Assistant to the choreographer: Paige McConlogue of Scranton.
Performed by Skyler Hostetler of Summerhill; Madison Porter of Apollo; Tristin Peltz-Palko of Ligonier; Kendra Shoffstall of Bethel Park; Samantha Shaffer of Larimer; Sage Evans of Duncansville, and Alyssa Frank of New Brighton.
• “Steppin’ Out”
Choreographed by TaMara Swank, assistant professor and department coordinator of dance assistants to the choreographer: Abigail Breznak of Lititz; Skyler Hostetler of Summerhill, and Tess Stiffler of Penfield.
Performed by Kayla McCargo, Ava Pittman, Samantha Callen, Makayla Morocco, Melanie Frye, Sage Evans of Duncansville; Paige McConlogue of Scranton; Alyssa Frank of New Brighton; Saffron White of Pittsburgh; Alexis Treese of Altoona, and Abigail Breznak of Lititz. Guest faculty/performers: Assistant Professor of Theatre Karen Glass and John Glass; Associate Professor of Religious Studies David von Schlichten and adjunct faculty Kim von Schlichten; Assistant Professor of Art Therapy Danielle Moss; Oldriska Hock; Adjunct Ballet Faculty Girard Holt, and Assistant Professor and Department Coordinator of Dance TaMara Swank.
The student production run crew for “Dance Spectrum 2022” includes Stage Manager Ella Huffman; Assistant Stage Manager and dressers Kate McCarty and Tara Dougherty; Light/Sound Board Operator Corisa Saitta; First Hand Amanda Roberts; Costume Shop Crew members Hadassah Cowen, Julianna Eyer, Lexie Hellinger, Kayla McCargo, Sarah Wells and Penny Zamborsky; production electricians Catherine Balaban, Madison Buckley, Corisa Saitta, Tess Stiffler and Anna Wilson; Scene Shop and production crew members Julia Wingard, Isabel Papariella, Christopher Brown, Devon Young, Tara Dougherty, Tanner Maue, Mya Clay and Gabriella Oxley; scenic paint and props crew members Gabriel List, Tess Stiffler, McKenzie Myers, Taylor Humenay and Minami Matsuhisa; box office manager Katie Borsuk; house manager Stacy DiPasquale; program cover designer Rachel Dietsch, and box office members Chloe Deamer, Melanie Frye, MacKenzie Hartnett and Tristin Peltz-Palko.
The production staff includes Artistic Director Denise Pullen; Dance Program Coordinator TaMara Swank; Technical Director and COVID Compliance Officer Caila Yates; Costume Director Lisa Leibering; Costume Shop Manager Elaine Montgomery; Director of Community Relations for the School of Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Walters; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, resident scenic designer and scenic paint and prop supervisor, and Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting designer.
