Seton Hill University will host the SculptureX: Art & Agency 2 Emerging Artists Exhibition from Sept. 9 to 30 in Seton Hill Arts Center’s Harlan Gallery and Jodee Harris Gallery, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The opening reception will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
A Symposium Reception and Artist Talks will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
The SculptureX Emerging Artists Exhibition is a group show of sculptural works by Shori Sims, Dennis Doyle, Ryley Brown, Melanie Landsittel, Noelle Choy, David K Ross, Ella Medicus, Abigail Benkovich, Saige Baxter and Simon Tatum.
This exhibition is a part of the SculptureX Symposium: Art & Agency 2, which runs Sept. 16-18 throughout various locations around Pittsburgh and Greensburg.
The 11th SculptureX Symposium: Art & Agency 2 will explore the ways artists are establishing contemporary sculpture practices that connect and interact broadly, often bypassing disciplinary, even national boundaries in their attempts to reshape the world.
SculptureX was founded in 2010 as a teaching and networking platform to catalyze collaborations among educational and art institutions (in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, western New York, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada).
The 2021 co-organizers of SculptureX include students, alumni, faculty and staff from Chatham University, Edinboro University, Seton Hill University, Slippery Rock University, University of Pittsburgh, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, CIVITAS.design in Erie and The Sculpture Center.
Visit www.sculpturex.org for symposium registration and more information.
