Seton Hill University, Greensburg, will host middle and high school educators from around the country for a two-week National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for Educators being held Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 22.
The NEH Summer Institute, which will focus on the topic “Grappling With Genocide: Fostering Empathy and Engagement Through Text and Image,” was made possible thanks to a competitive grant Seton Hill received from the NEH last fall.
These events are not open to the public, according to Jennifer Reeger, director of communications and media relations at Seton Hill.
The two-week institute for educators of grades six-12 connects best practices in genocide education with contemporary global conflicts through the power of narrative. Co-directed by Dr. Christine Cusick, associate professor of English, and Dr. John Spurlock, professor emeritus of history and former coordinator of the Genocide and Holocaust Studies Certificate program, the institute will feature presentations from Seton Hill faculty as well as nationally recognized guest lecturers.
Sessions will focus on 18th- to 21st-century conflicts, including Native American erasure, the Holocaust, the plight of the Rohingya, and the Yazidi genocide under ISIS.
Each day of the Summer Institute will introduce new textual, visual and oral narratives, with mornings dedicated to guest lectures and afternoons focused on discussions and experiential learning. Participants will visit Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and the City of Asylum writing community and meet with local leaders to discuss opportunities for dialogue.
Participants will leave the two-week institute with a final curricular project focused on teaching about genocide in their classrooms, and they will be invited to present their work at the triennial Ethel LeFrak Conference on Genocide and Holocaust Education held on the campus of SHU.
NEH Summer Institute participants include:
· Lindsey Aberasturi, a teacher at Howell High School, Howell, Michigan.
· Maria Blake, a teacher at Cholla High School, Tucson, Arizona.
· Seton Hill alumna Kierhan Boyle, a teacher at William Penn Senior High School, York.
· Seton Hill alumna Amanda Crutchman, a teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School, Roanoke, Virginia.
· Shelby Denhof, a teacher at United Jewish School, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
· Anne Flick, a teacher at St. John the Baptist School, Cincinnati, Ohio.
· Jessica Harbour, a teacher at Lonoke Public Schools, Lonoke, Arkansas.
· Amanda Johnson, a teacher at Corona del Sol High School, Tempe, Arizona.
· Tiffany Kaijage, a teacher at Stuart Hobson Middle School, Washington, D.C.
· Justyna Leverich, a teacher at Saugerties Junior High School, Saugerties, New York.
· Barbara Markham, a teacher at Padua Academy, Wilmington, Delaware.
· Carrie McCallum, a teacher at St. Helens High School, St. Helens, Oregon.
· Meghan McNeeley, a teacher at Clarke Central High School, Athens, Georgia.
· Susan Morrison, a teacher at Tyner Academy, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
· Amy Palo, a teacher at Cornell High School, Coraopolis.
· Daniel Shaner, a teacher at J.E. Harrison/Baldwin Middle School, Pittsburgh.
· Kimberly Sleeper, a teacher at Lincoln High School, Lincoln, Nebraska.
· Michele Stager, a teacher at Trinity High School, Camp Hill.
· Keshia Stiles, a teacher at Lammersville Elementary School, Tracy, California.
· Michelle Xia, a teacher at Skyline High School, Oakland, California.
Schedule highlights for the NEH Institute include:
Monday, July 11
Welcome by program co-directors John Spurlock, Ph.D., professor of history emeritus and coordinator of the Graduate Certificate Program in Genocide and Holocaust Studies, Seton Hill University, and Christine Cusick, Ph.D., associate professor of English, director of the Honors Program, Narrative 4 Master Practitioner and Seton Hill Narrative 4 Liaison, Seton Hill University, 8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Boyle 167.
John Spurlock, Ph.D., “The Statement Game: Themes, Definitions, Questions” 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Boyle 167.
Tuesday, July 12
Timothy Petete, Ph.D., member of the Seminole Nation, Oklahoma, professor of English, University of Central Oklahoma, “Native American Visibility and Engagement” 9 - 10:15 a.m. Boyle 167.
Petete, “Native American Art and Responses to Attempted Erasure,” 10:30 a.m. - noon Boyle 167.
Petete, “Discussion of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” 1 - 2:30 p.m. Boyle 167.
Jennifer Goss, program manager for Echoes & Reflections, Daniel Casebeer, Ph.D., associate professor of education, Seton Hill University, “Facilitated Discussion & Experiential Stations related to Frameworks for Diverse Pedagogical Approaches to Teaching about Genocide,” 3 - 5 p.m. Boyle 356.
Wednesday, July 13
James Paharik, Ph.D., Jennifer Goss, MA, NBCT, “Narratives of the Holocaust” 9 - 10:15 a.m. Boyle 167.
Paharik, Goss, “Facing History via Young Writers’ Diaries: Salvaged Pages” 10:30 a.m. - noon Boyle 167.
Thursday, July 14
Off Site All-Day Excursion: Tour of Squirrel Hill, visit to Tree of Life Synagogue and Conversation with Community Leaders
Morning Session: 10 a.m. – noon
Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh
The Center for Loving Kindness and Community Engagement
Conversation and discussion hosted by co-director Rabbi Ron Symons
Ranisa Davidson, 10.27 Healing Partnership
Lunch and tour: noon – 2 p.m.
Group lunch in Pittsburgh at Frick Park: noon - 1 p.m.
Tour of Squirrel Hill with Eric Lidji, director of the Rauh Jewish Archive: 1 – 2 p.m.
Afternoon sessions: 2:30 – 5 p.m.
Oct. 27th Project: “The Meanings of Oct. 27th”
Noah Schoen (oral historian)
Lauren Bairnsfather, director, Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.
Monday, July 18
Roni Kay O’Dell, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, Seton Hill, and Debra Faszer-McMahon, Ph.D. “Refugees and Global Migration” 9 - 10:15 a.m. Boyle 167.
O’Dell and Faszer-McMahon, “Refugee Experience & Forced Migration via Narrative” 10:30 a.m. - noon Boyle 167.
Tuesday, July 19
Mehnaz Afridi, Ph.D., director, Holocaust, Genocide and Interfaith Education Center, Manhattan College, “The Rohingya Genocide” 9 a.m. - noon Boyle 167.
Afridi, “The Yazidi Genocide: Text, narrative and personal accounts” 1:15 - 4 p.m. Boyle 167.
Wednesday, July 20
• 10 - 11:30 a.m. visit to City of Asylum in Pittsburgh:
Presentation by Executive Director Andrés Franco, City of Asylum, about using art to address persecution and violence.
Introduction to City of Asylum and Writers in Residence
Dialogue with Andrés
Meet with City of Asylum staff, including Director of Programs Abby Lembersky and Manager of Special Projects Erin Roussel
Meet two writers in residence - Ted Talk Style
Readings from Writers in Residence
Q&A - Open discussion
• 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walking Tour: City of Asylum and Alphabet City
½ group on tour
½ group connects with LIGHT (high school teachers collaborating with City of Asylum) - Interactive activity
Friday, July 22
Participant Gallery of plans / projects, 9:15 a.m. - noon Boyle.
Final reflections and analysis
Project dissemination and follow-up post-institute, 1:15 - 4 p.m. Boyle 167.
Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the NEH supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information is available at www.neh.gov.
